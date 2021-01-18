Following a win over the weekend, the WVU women’s basketball team welcomes Kansas State to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night, in hopes to continue to climb the Big 12 standings.
The Mountaineers (10-2, 4-2 Big 12) defeated Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon, 67-59. Leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick was absent in the victory for WVU due personal reasons. Gondrezick is expected to be back on the floor Wednesday.
With the absence of a leader, multiple players stepped up to ensure a win over OSU. Kirsten Deans led the team with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. The sophomore guard also had four rebounds and five assists.
Madisen Smith contributed with 14 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The South Carolina native dished out seven assists. Deans played 37 minutes, while Smith played all 40 minutes of the game on Saturday.
The Mountaineers were down by 12 at one point in the third quarter, but rallied to secure the victory.
WVU is currently on a five-game winning streak, dating back to Dec. 21 with a win over Ohio, 88-79. From there, the Mountaineers defeated Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. West Virginia is in fourth place in the Big 12 standings.
Kansas State (5-4, 0-2 Big 12) is coming off of a month-long break due to postponed games. The last game the Wildcats played was on Dec. 22 against Texas, losing, 62-52. KSU has wins over Southern, Central Arkansas, South Dakota State, Omaha and Kansas City.
KSU does bring a concern for WVU, as it has incredible size in the frontcourt.
Ayoka Lee leads the Wildcats in multiple statistical categories, averaging 16.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-6 center from Minnesota has recorded 14 blocks in seven games so far this season.
Lee isn’t even the tallest player on the team. Taylor Lauterbach is a 6-foot-7 freshman, who is second on the team in rebounding. Lauterbach had six blocks in one game against Central Arkansas.
Christianna Carr is a player for the Wildcats that gives the backcourt a boost, averaging 13 points. Carr leads the team in three-pointers made with 24 and three-point percentage (40%). The 6’1” guard shot 5-of-10 from three-point range against Idaho State.
The Mountaineers and Wildcats will tip-off in Morgantown at 7 p.m. Coverage will be on ESPN+.