The West Virginia University women’s basketball team fell in a tight fourth quarter against No. 4 Oklahoma State. Despite an 11-point lead going into the fourth, the Mountaineers lost 62-61.
Oklahoma State opened up scoring on the day with a layup by Taylen Collins. Jayla Hemingway responded on the other end with a layup for WVU’s first point.
A last-second transition layup by Isis Beh put the Mountaineers up 17-14 going into the second quarter.
WVU found some breathing room in the second quarter off of a 7-0 run to go up 29-18. Plitzuweit’s squad finished strong, taking a 34-24 lead to the locker room.
Smith had a stellar half, scoring 15 on 6-8 shooting. Oklahoma State was led by Taylen Collins in the first half with nine points.
The Mountaineers had a great first half on defense. They forced 11 turnovers and held the Cowgirls to just 1-10 from three-point range.
To start the second half, WVU’s defense forced two turnovers. Quinerly made OSU pay with a jumper from the paint for the Mountaineers’ first points of the half.
The Cowgirls found their footing with an 8-0 run over 48 seconds to cut the score to 38-35. Senior guard Danni Nichols put an end to the run with her second made three of the game.
Nichols’ shot was the start of a 7-0 WVU run. Oklahoma State’s Naomie Alnatas made a three to stop the run, but Quinerly answered right back with an and-one shot and converted the free throw to make it 48-38.
Smith kept the pressure on, as her fourth three-pointer put the Mountaineers up 53-40. The shot gave her 20 points in the game.
The defense showed up again for WVU to close the half, forcing a missed three-pointer by Lexy Keys to take a 53-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Cowgirls kept fighting, as a 10-0 run helped Oklahoma State cut the Mountaineer lead to just 58-57.
Smith drilled a three to make it 61-57, but Lior Garzon responded with a three-pointer of her own.
Nichols showed up on the defensive side, taking a charge that nullified an Oklahoma State layup. The Mountaineers received the ball up one with 38.2 seconds remaining in the game.
Disaster struck on the final OSU possession, as a jumper by Milton with 0.1 remaining put the Cowgirls up 62-61. The Mountaineers got the back, but were not able to do anything with so little time.
Smith led all scorers with 23 points in what could be her final game as a Mountaineer.
The Mountaineers will now wait to see if they receive an NCAA Tournament bid.