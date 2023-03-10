The West Virginia women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking 62-61 loss in the Big 12 Tournament on Friday.
With the possibility of making the NCAA Tournament up in the air, head coach Dawn Plitzuweit believes the Mountaineers deserve a shot.
“I certainly think our young leagues have earned an opportunity to keep playing and playing in the NCAA tournament,” Plitzuweit said postgame.
WVU finished the season tied for fourth place in the big 12 with Baylor and Iowa State. All three teams finished 10-8 in the conference.
“We've won five of our last seven and upset two top 25 teams,” Plitzuweit said. “I think there are at least six wins that we had of teams that are projected to be in the NCAA tournament.”
Regardless of the outcome in the game, Plitzuweit does not believe the season is over.
“I just don't believe that we're done and I don't believe that our ladies should be done.”