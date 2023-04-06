Newly-named West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg and Athletic Director Wren Baker spoke to the media on Wednesday, just two days after the announcement of Kellogg’s hiring.
Kellogg expressed how excited he was to be the new women’s head basketball coach, as well as how confident he is in his decision.
“The question I've gotten several times already is, why WVU? Why West Virginia,” Kellogg said in his opening statement. “My initial quick thought is why not? … I think this place is so special.”
Kellogg comes to Morgantown having spent the last eight years as the women’s basketball head coach at Stephen F. Austin, racking up a record of 195-55 as the Ladyjacks’ head coach. He has a career record of 445-120 with the sixth most wins of any active Division I women’s basketball head coach.
His success has drawn attention from several schools over the years, but he thought West Virginia was the best fit.
“This one was too good to pass up,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg’s hire makes him the third coach of the Mountaineers in the past three seasons. With the lack of continuity for the team as of late, Kellogg had a message for his current players and the fans as well.
“Give us a chance,” Kellogg said. “We're gonna do the same thing we've always done, and I'm not gonna be any different than I am.”
In terms of style of play, Kellogg said he wants to keep teams “off-balance” with different types of defense. He believes WVU’s roster can handle his style and adapt to it.
“I watched this group play quite a bit. I actually think it will be a pretty easy transition for this group,” Kellogg said. “There's some athleticism in this group. There's some length in this group, and those are two things that we want.”
Overall, Kellogg said he is up for the challenge, but has high expectations for his players.
“We're gonna have fun along the way, but we're gonna get better,” Kellogg said. “We're gonna ask a lot of them.”
Baker opened the press conference with a statement of his own. He discussed the interview process, as well as commended Kellogg.
“During the interview process, it was clear that he understood our program, how to be successful at WVU,” Baker said. “And most importantly, was eager to embrace becoming a West Virginian.”