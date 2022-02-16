An unfortunate turn for the West Virginia women’s basketball team has afforded an increased role for a future cornerstone of the program in freshman JJ Quinerly, and she has not disappointed.
Quinerly, a guard, has been thrust into the starting lineup for head coach Mike Carey since leading scorer KK Deans sustained a season-ending knee injury against Baylor on Jan. 29. The Norfolk, Va. native has made a massive first impression while showing flashes as a potential leader of the program moving forward.
“(Quinerly) understands the game,” Carey said. “She is going to continue to grow as a player, and it has been good to push her a bit with more minutes.”
Since entering a starting role, Quinerly has posted her career high of 22 points against Kansas while averaging 13.5 points over the four game span. Quinerly’s role was not minimal before she joined the starting five though, as she has only failed to reach double digit totals in minutes twice this season.
There have been times throughout this season that Quinerly has acted as a spark plug for the Mountaineers. Such as her 13 points in 14 minutes in their home win against TCU or 11 points off the bench in a win against Texas Tech. Despite the losing result against Kansas, that performance against the Jayhawks exemplified everything right about what Quinerly has done for West Virginia.
“(Quinerly) is the one that can take it off the dribble and pull up,” Carey said after the Kansas defeat. “She is the one that got two steals and layups. Everyone else was sitting back and not getting in the lanes. It’s amazing; when you get up the lanes, good things happen.”
These sorts of performances were expected from Carey and the coaching staff from the second that they discovered the player from Lake Taylor High School. It quickly became clear that Quinerly could become a potential difference maker in this Mountaineer squad, and she is already starting to turn heads in the Big 12 as the recipient of the Freshman of the Week Award for the week of Feb. 7.
Carey explained that he knew how valuable Quinerly was throughout the recruiting process as a guard that could use her athleticism to put the ball on the floor and create open looks for herself.
“We knew that she could take it off the dribble and get a shot at any time,” Carey said. “She’s got a quick first step, she’s got quick hands, and she really does a great job. She can get downhill; she’s one of the players we have that can take it off the dribble and get a shot, and that’s what we need.”
Not only is Quinerly using this opportunity to showcase her scoring, but she has shown serious acumen as a guard that can handle the ball and succeed in off ball situations. She rebounds well for a guard, and her impact has truly been felt for this West Virginia squad.
In her first season, it seems like there is great potential for Quinerly. However, she will continue to take things one game at a time and go from there.