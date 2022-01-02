The West Virginia women's basketball team dropped its first Big 12 matchup of the season at No. 14 Iowa State on Sunday by a score of 88-72.
Guard Ashley Joens had a huge outing for the Cyclones (12-1, 1-0 Big 12) posting a 29 point, 11 rebound double-double. Guard Emily Ryan was one rebound short of a triple-double as she had 10 points, 16 assists, and nine rebounds.
For the Mountaineers (7-4, 0-1 Big 12), it was guard KK Deans leading the way with 17 points on just 25 percent shooting from the floor. Forwards Yemiyah Morris and Ari Gray also added 14 points each for West Virginia.
It was Iowa State who started the game stronger than West Virginia with a 10-4 run to open things up. The Cyclones took a 22-10 advantage into the break after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams trading points until Iowa State maintained its lead through Joens as she added several in the second interim. The Cyclones went into halftime with a 48-30 lead over the Mountaineers.
The second half showed some improvement for West Virginia, but it was too little too late. Joens continued scoring at will in the third quarter but there was some resistance from Gray and guard Jayla Hemingway. Iowa State led 77-58 at the end of three quarters.
West Virginia outscored Iowa State in the fourth quarter but it did not matter. The Cyclones did enough to close out the game and earn their first Big 12 win of the season.
Iowa State shot just under 50% from the field and 36% from three in the game while the Mountaineers mustered 39% shooting from the field and 12% from three.
The Cyclones were able to dominate the boards as well, out rebounding the Mountaineers by 11 and posting 10 second-chance points.
West Virginia returns to Big 12 action on Jan. 8 when it hosts Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff for that game is scheduled for 7 p.m.