Not even three weeks into the job, West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has hit the ground running.
So far, Kellogg has brought in assistant coaches Erin Grant and Jessica Grayson, as well as guards Lauren Fields, Zya Nugent and Jordan Harrison. Additionally, Kellogg recently named Kayla Scott the director of Basketball Operations.
Erin Grant, Assistant Coach
Grant served as an assistant coach at the University of Arizona from 2021-2023, including the past season’s squad, which eliminated the Mountaineers in the first round of the tournament. Grant has Big 12 experience, having played at Texas Tech from 2002-2006 and being inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2018.
Following her college career, Grant played in the WNBA before serving as an assistant coach at UT Arlington, later moving onto Memphis, New Mexico, USC and then to Arizona.
Kellogg praised Grant as a recruiter and as somebody with knowledge of the conference.
"Erin is one of the premier coaches in women's basketball and she has a great understanding of the Big 12 and knows what it takes to achieve at the highest level,” Kellogg said.
Jessica Grayson, Assistant Coach
Grayson played collegiately at Austin Peay State University, going on to be a graduate assistant at Valdosta State University. She then became an assistant coach at Tennessee Martin (her alma mater), Illinois State and Stephen F. Austin before becoming the associate head coach at the University of Missouri Kansas City.
Kellogg served on the SFA staff with Grayson, something he said he was very excited about doing again.
"Jessica and I have worked together previously for five years and I'm so excited to be back on the same team,” Kellogg said. “Coach Grayson was instrumental in our success at SFA. Her passion and energy is second to none and she is truly one of the most genuine people you will ever meet.”
Lauren Fields, Guard
The latest player addition is Arizona transfer guard Lauren Fields. Fields started her career as an Oklahoma State Cowgirl before transferring to Arizona.
“Lauren will thrive in our offensive system and be an elite defender on that end of the court,” Kellogg said.
Fields played against the Mountaineers as a Wildcat in the two teams’ NCAA Tournament matchup Last season, as she finished with two points and six rebounds. On her career, she has shot 31.2% from the field and 28.7% from three-point range.
Zya Nugent, Guard
Nugent is a player with experience under Kellogg. She played under him from 2019-2022 at SFA, becoming a starter in the 2020-21 campaign.
The 5’7 guard was a medical redshirt last season, but averaged 12.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2021-22 season. That season, the Ladyjacks went 17-1 in the conference and won the WAC championship.
Nugent is an important addition for the Mountaineers, as they lose five-year point guards Madisen Smith, Danni Nichols and Sarah Bates.
Kellogg praised her as a well-rounded and competitive player.
"Zya is a tough, hard-nosed, physical player that plays with a lot of emotion. She has played some of her best basketball in the biggest moments.” Kellogg said.
Jordan Harrison, Guard
Another guard from SFA that will wear blue and gold next season is Jordan Harrison.
Harrison, a 5’6 guard, averaged 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and five assists per game in her freshman season during 2022-23.
Kellogg praised Harrison’s abilities as a student-athlete, and stated how good her work ethic was.
"Jordan is a true point guard that can facilitate and score at all three levels,” Kellogg said. “Defensively, Jordan can get after it and guard the ball and will also step over and take a charge. Jordan excels in the classroom and on the court and will represent WVU with pride."
Kayla Scott, Director of Basketball Operations
Helping Kellogg oversee the team is new Director of Basketball Operations Kayla Scott.
Scott not only has experience with Kellogg from being at SFA, but also was with Grant at Arizona the past season.
She spent her playing days at Howard Payne University, before becoming SFA’s Director of Basketball Operations for six seasons, then Arizona’s for the past season.
Kellogg attested to Kayla’s skills for the position, saying she will do a great job in Morgantown.
"I am thrilled to be back on the same team as Kayla. She will be the program's backbone and a tremendous asset to our staff and student-athletes," Kellogg said.