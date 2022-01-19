Though the season has not started out how they envisioned, the West Virginia women’s basketball team continues to rely on guard KK Deans through the ups and downs.
Through 14 games, West Virginia (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) has had a frustrating start to their season. Picked in the top 25 to begin the season, the Mountaineers now find themselves with the third worst record in the Big 12. Despite the mediocre start, West Virginia has continued to find a bright spot in the leadership and effort of the junior Deans.
Deans is currently averaging 15.4 points per game and also leads the Mountaineers with 4.2 assists per game. Deans’ leadership has been on full display thus far in conference play as she has been able to keep West Virginia within striking distance. Deans has also scored at least 15 points in all of West Virginia’s first four conference games.
Against Texas Tech, Deans finished with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. In the third quarter against the Red Raiders, West Virginia found themselves in a familiar place. After going up early in the game, Texas Tech had stormed back on a 10-0 run, and led by as many as four, after trailing by seven at halftime.
Deans was able to step up when her team needed her the most, scoring eight points in the third quarter while making 2-of-3 of her three-pointers. Deans and the Mountaineers were able to weather the storm and come back to win the game, 64-53.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey said Deans’ performance against Texas Tech is not just indicative of the scorer she is, but shows how complete of a player she is on both sides of the ball.
“I think KK if you look at it, KK also led us in assists, but she also guarded Gray the whole game. You have to understand she’s always guarding the other team’s best perimeter player, every game,” Carey said. “That takes a lot, it takes a lot out of you and it does affect you, it wears you down on the offensive end. KK’s a strong player, strong and she can drive it, she hit a couple three's that was big for us to keep us close right there.”
On Saturday, in West Virginia’s loss to Texas, Deans again led West Virginia in scoring with 19 points. The Mountaineers turned the ball over 20 times, but Deans turned the ball over only once. Deans is currently 10th in the conference in scoring. Earlier this season she talked about the importance of taking care of the basketball if the Mountaineers are going to want to win more games going forward.
“Once we start valuing the ball, valuing each possession, we’ll get there and win how we’re supposed to win against teams,” Deans said.
It is safe to say Deans has pushed West Virginia both offensively and defensively. Whether it is guarding the opponents best player or figuring out what needs to be done in order for her team to win, Deans has tried her hardest to keep the Mountaineers in games and put them in situations to win during conference play.