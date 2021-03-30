West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has announced on Twitter that she will declare for the 2021 WNBA Draft.
#️⃣2️⃣ Kysre Gondrezick - Once a Mountaineer, Always a Mountaineer 💛💙#HailWV @KysreRae pic.twitter.com/cu8hpPELIr— WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) March 30, 2021
Gondrezick had an exceptional 2020-21 season as she led the Mountaineers with 19.5 points per game on 36% shooting from three-point range. Gondrezick also averaged 4.5 assists and three rebounds per game.
For her efforts, Gondrezick was a unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First Team.
Behind Gondrezick's leadership, West Virginia finished 22-7 overall and won 13 games in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Mountaineers finished second in the Big 12 regular season standings and made it to the Big 12 Conference Championship game before losing to the Baylor Bears.
The Mountaineers also advanced to the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as a No. 4 seed.
The 2021 WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 15.