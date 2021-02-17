As the regular season winds down for the West Virginia women’s basketball team, redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick continues to rack up awards and achievements.
In early February, Gondrezick was listed on the midseason team for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, the award for the best player in college basketball. Gondrezick is the second Mountaineer in history to do so, with the first being Tynice Martin in 2020. Gondrezick is one of 30 players in the country to be recognized for the award.
“Kysre is a smart player, she knows how to use picks. She’s one of the best players I’ve ever had on an all-ball pick,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “She moves without the ball, she uses back door screens, she goes to the foul line. So, she scores it at all three levels.”
The guard from Benton Harbor, Michigan, has led the Mountaineers to a 16-3 record so far this season, alongside currently having a second-place spot in the Big 12 standings. Gondrezick also helped lead West Virginia to a program tie of 11 straight wins. WVU was named a No. 4 seed (14th overall) in the first bracket reveal by the NCAA women’s tournament committee.
At the end of the 2019-20 season, Gondrezick was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention list. That was motivation for Gondrezick leading into this season to receive the recognition of being one of the best players not only in the conference but in the country, too.
This season, Gondrezick leads West Virginia in points, assists and steals. Gondrezick averages 21.2 points per game on 44% shooting from the field, 38% from three-point range and 76% from the free throw line. The redshirt senior also averages 4.8 assists per game and 2.1 steals.
On Jan. 30 against TCU, Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points on 9-of-17 shooting. Gondrezick went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line against the Horned Frogs.
In West Virginia’s previous game, the Mountaineers’ 11-game winning streak ended when Oklahoma snuck out a victory, 72-71. Gondrezick nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing the game with 19 points, eight assists and eight steals.
This marked the Mountaineers’ first loss in nearly two months, but for Gondrezick and her teammates, it’s an opportunity to begin another win streak during a crucial time for their season.
“I know for me, personally I need to get into the gym and just shoot. I didn’t shoot the ball well down the stretch,” Gondrezick said following the loss. “We’ve just got to look at some film, lock in and get ready for the next game.
“It’s a long season, we’ve done well so far. We just have to capitalize off of the mistakes we made and the unforced turnovers in this game and get ready for the next one,” Gondrezick added.
Gondrezick will look to continue her incredible season when TCU comes into the WVU Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. The game will be on ESPN+ at 2 p.m.