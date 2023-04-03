Mark Kellogg has been hired as the next women’s basketball head coach for West Virginia University, the school's athletics department announced Monday.
The announcement marks the first major hire by WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker.
Kellogg comes to Morgantown having spent the last eight years as the women’s basketball head coach at Stephen F. Austin, racking up a record of 195-55 as the Ladyjacks’ head coach. He has a career record of 445-120 with the sixth most wins of any active Division I women’s basketball head coach.
"Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court," Baker said. "He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.”
Last season, Kellogg led SFA to a 27-7 record, marking the sixth straight season with 23 wins or more, with a 15-3 WAC Conference record. The team made it to the second round of the WNIT, the third WNIT appearance in his tenure as the head coach of the Ladyjacks.
Kellogg also led SFA to two conference championships and two regular season conference championships, as well as two NCAA Tournament appearances.
"We are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and are excited to get to Morgantown," Kellogg said. "I want to thank President Gordon Gee and Wren Baker for the opportunity to continue the tradition of West Virginia women's basketball. We will work tirelessly every day to build a program that competes for championships with quality student-athletes who will make all of West Virginia proud."