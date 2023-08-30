The West Virginia women’s basketball team has seen three head coaches in three years: Mike Carey, Dawn Plitzuweit and newly named Head Coach Mark Kellogg. He arrived in Morgantown in April 2023 and has quickly adjusted as a first-time Power 5 coach.
Kellogg spent the last eight seasons at Stephen F. Austin, coming to West Virginia with a total 19 years of head-coaching experience. With zero losing seasons, nine NCAA Tournament appearances and six Coach of the Year awards, Kellogg is the sixth winningest active Division I women’s basketball coach in the country.
Despite his lack of experience coaching a Power 5 program, the head coach said he is “a Big 12 guy” and has always followed the conference. He recognizes the impact West Virginia’s former head coaches have had on the program and plans to implement their coaching styles with this year’s squad.
“I think we’ll be a little bit of a hybrid of both coaches,” he said.
Kellogg’s personal coaching style, he says, will not change, despite it being his first year in the Big 12.
“I’m not changing until somebody gives me a reason to change,” Kellogg said on the “Mountaineer Sports Insisider” podcast. “I’ve had success ... so we’ve done it a certain way for a long time and we’ve had success.”
Last season, Kellogg’s success at Stephen F. Austin included a 27-7 record and an appearance in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Two players from Kellogg’s 2022-23 Ladyjack team followed him to Morgantown in the offseason: sophomore guard Jordan Harrison and senior guard Zya Nugent. Other than Harrison and Nugent, Kellogg acquired five more athletes through the transfer portal.
In her freshman season, Harrison started all 34 games at Stephen F. Austin. The guard averaged 12.1 points per game and was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.
“She’s a dynamite, quick, fast, playmaking, great passer. She can score when she needs to,” Kellogg said. “She is a phenomenal defender and she will take a ton of charges. She will get after it.”
Kellogg also spoke highly of Nugent, who, despite coming off an injury, was a crucial part of his former Ladyjack squad. Nugent averaged 12.9 points per game in 2022 and was named MVP of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament after averaging 21 points per game.
“This is a kid that lives for all the big moments,” said Kellogg. “This kid is as competitive as any kid I’ve ever coached. And the bigger the game, the better she seems to always play.”
Nugent and Harrison add to the Mountaineer team that has four returning starters from last season. One of those starters is junior guard JJ Quinerly, who has seen three different head coaches in her three-year tenure at WVU.
“She’s a fantastic kid, all about it,” Kellogg said about Quinerly. “Her ability to change gears, change speeds, stop on dime … it’s elite, elite as it gets.”
Quinerly led West Virginia in points per game last season, averaging 14.5. The point guard was also unanimously named to the 2023 Big 12 First Team and the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Team, leading the Mountaineers with 66 steals.
Quinerly led West Virginia to a 19-win season in 2023 as the team averaged 66.0 points per game. Returning players Kylee Blacksten, Tavy Diggs, Jayla Hemmingway, Messiah Hunter and Kyah Watson also contributed to the Mountaineers’ success last season.
“You want to build off the success that they did have a year ago. We want to play up to that.”
Although basketball season will not officially begin until November, Kellogg’s preparation has already begun. The head coach has started workouts and practices and says it has been “legitimately fun” to get to work with his WVU squad.
