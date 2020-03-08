The West Virginia women’s basketball team couldn’t find a rhythm offensively Saturday night, falling 77-63 on Senior Night against TCU.
Head coach Mike Carey was not surprised by the dismal performance his team had against TCU.
“We were terrible on defense,” Carey said. “I told my assistants that it was going to be a long day because you could see they were nowhere ready for this game.”
The game got off to a bad start after TCU jumped out to a 7-2 lead only three minutes into the first quarter. The Mountaineers settled down in the opening quarter to only trail 23-16, despite shooting 1-of-7 (14%) from three-point range.
In the second quarter, TCU locked down defensively and held WVU to 29% shooting from the field and built its lead to as much as 17 at 39-22. West Virginia closed the gap before halftime with an 8-2 run led by senior guard Tynice Martin to trail 41-30.
West Virginia (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) continued to struggle in the third quarter and fell behind by 20 points with under five minutes left in the quarter. Kari Niblack kept the Mountaineers afloat with five points in the quarter to trail 62-45, heading into the fourth.
Only two minutes into the final quarter, TCU gained a 20-point lead once again at 67-47. Before the Horned Frogs could run out the clock and seal the victory, they had to contend with a 14-4 WVU run that cut their lead to 10 with 3:43 remaining.
The late surge was too late for West Virginia as the Mountaineers only managed to score two points in the final 3:43 and lost 77-63 to TCU (22-7, 13-5).
As a team, West Virginia never found a stroke from the floor as it finished shooting 38% from the field and 23% from three-point range. TCU had no trouble knocking down shots as it finished 46% from field goal range.
Two Mountaineers scored in double-digits as Martin led the way in her final home game as a Mountaineer with 17 points. Niblack finished with 15 points, but never secured a rebound to finish the game with zero.
Lauren Heard led TCU with 26 points after shooting 9-of-14 (64%) from field goal range. Heard is fourth in scoring in the Big 12 conference, averaging 18 points per game.
In the final 15 games of the regular season, WVU went 4-11.
“Leaders need to step up, leaders need to make people accountable,” Carey said. “You find the true character of a leader when nothing is going right. Everyone can be a great leader when things are going right, but when it’s not going right that’s what separates players.”
Next, West Virginia heads to Kansas City, Missouri, to participate in the Big 12 Championship. The tournament begins on Thursday.