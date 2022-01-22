A strong first quarter and breakout performance from forward Esmery Martinez, helped carry West Virginia women’s basketball to a 61-57 over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
After Martinez got sick and had been out a couple of weeks, West Virginia (9-7, 2-4 Big 12) was waiting for her to arrive. On Wednesday against Oklahoma, Martinez scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds. This afternoon against Oklahoma State, Martinez had another double-double, finishing with 13 points and 18 rebounds in the win. West Virginia forced 21 turnovers and got 21 points off those turnovers.
West Virginia’s defense came to play early, forcing seven Oklahoma State (6-10, 1-6 Big 12) turnovers in the first quarter. West Virginia held the Cowboys to 4-for-17 from the field in the first 10 minutes and the West Virginia offense was able to take advantage.
The Mountaineers scored 25 points in the opening quarter, with 11 of those points coming off of turnovers from their defense. Oklahoma State got out to a 6-0 lead within the first 2:10 of the first quarter. West Virginia went on a 25-4 run over the remainder of the quarter, shooting 66.7% from the field and making all four of their free throws.
The Mountaineers took a 25-10 lead into the second quarter, but from that point on, West Virginia was out scored in the remaining three quarters. Oklahoma State’s only offense in the second quarter came at the free throw line. The Cowboys scored 16 points in the second quarter, and nine of them came on free throws.
The third quarter was the same story. West Virginia held Oklahoma State to 4-of-12 shooting in the third quarter, but seven Mountaineer fouls led to seven points coming at the free throw line for Oklahoma State. West Virginia made only one combined three-pointer in the second and third quarters, shooting 1-for-10 from beyond the arc in the second and the third.
West Virginia took a 51-41 lead into the fourth quarter. In the fourth, Oklahoma State almost did what so many teams have done to West Virginia this year — make the Mountaineers blow a lead.
The Cowboys shot 43.8% from the field in the final 10 minutes, and went 2-for-4 from three. West Virginia had eight of its 10 points come from Martinez or KK Deans who finished with 20 points on the afternoon.
It was the West Virginia defense coming up big late, forcing a turnover with five seconds left, and then Madisen Smith making two free throws, helping to give the Mountaineers a win.
West Virginia broke a stretch of where they had lost four of their last five, and the Mountaineers now get their second conference win of the year.
The Mountaineers return to action on Tuesday against TCU at the WVU Coliseum. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.