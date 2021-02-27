The West Virginia women's basketball team edged out a 72-68 win against Kansas with a large rebounding advantage being the difference maker.
Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points in the win, but Esmery Martinez stole the show with a 14-point, 24-rebound performance. Kirsten Deans poured in 12 points on 50% shooting. The Mountaineers posted 51 rebounds to the Jayhawks’ 37 as both teams shot poorly.
West Virginia (18-4, 12-4 Big 12) started off strong, with Martinez adding eight of her points in the first quarter as the Mountaineers held a 20-16 lead after the first quarter.
The second quarter saw the Mountaineers open up a wide lead, courtesy of Gondrezick and Blessing Ejiofor. West Virginia scored the first seven points out of the break to make the score 28-16 with 5:53 remaining in the half.
The Mountaineers went on another run in the middle of the quarter, adding six straight while holding Kansas (7-15, 3-13 Big 12) scoreless. West Virginia held a 39-29 lead going into halftime.
Kansas came flying out of the gate in the second half, with Aniya Thomas posting 12 of her 19 points in the third quarter. Only Thomas, Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored for the Jayhawks in the third period. This cut the Mountaineer lead to 55-51 going into the fourth quarter.
Kansas never took the lead in the final quarter, but it did cut West Virginia’s lead to as little as two. Gondrezick ensured the win for the Mountaineers with nine points down the stretch.
West Virginia controlled the paint to come up with the win, posting 19 second-chance points and 44 points in the paint.
Kansas shot 37% from the floor and 71% from the free throw line, while West Virginia converted 39% of its shots and went 73% from the free throw line. Because of this, the rebounding discrepancy made all the difference for West Virginia.
The Mountaineers held on to their lead the entire game with only seven players seeing the court. Kansas bench points with 24 versus West Virginia’s 10.
West Virginia will resume play against Kansas State on March 3. in Manhattan, Kansas. The game will be on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.