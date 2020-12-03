The West Virginia women's basketball team defeated North Alabama by a score of 80-51 in its home opener Thursday night with sophomore forward Esmery Martinez's double-double leading the way.
The Mountaineers (3-0) dominated in all facets of the game, with Martinez posting 17 points and 22 rebounds - just two less than the Lions’ entire team. Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points as well while Madisen Smith racked up eight assists.
West Virginia traded blows with North Alabama (0-4) for a brief amount of time in the first quarter, but the Mountaineers gained a 14-13 lead at the 2:30 mark and never looked back.
WVU proceeded to go on a 10-0 run early in the second quarter, with a pair of three-pointers from Gondrezick and Smith leading the way. The score at halftime was 40-27 after two free throws from Jayla Hemingway.
The third quarter saw West Virginia pull away, with the Mountaineers extending to a 56-35 lead at the end of the third.
In the final quarter, Gondrezick closed out the game by adding seven to her night’s total.
West Virginia finished the game 28-for-62 (45%) from field goal range. The Mountaineers were horrendous at the free throw line only shooting 21-for-36 (58%).
For the Lions, Olivia Noah fouled out of the game as leading scorer with 23 points. Jaila Roberts added 15 points and six rebounds as well, but North Alabama could never generate any offense.
Next up for the Mountaineers will be Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at the WVU Coliseum on Sunday. Tip-off is at 2 p.m.