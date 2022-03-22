Mike Carey announced his retirement on Wednesday, March 16, after 21 seasons as the head coach of the WVU women’s basketball program.
In his two decades with the blue and gold, Carey led the women’s team to 11 NCAA tournament visits. He also leaves as the university's all-time winningest coach in women’s basketball history, with a 447-239 (.652) record.
“I want to thank all my current and former players and staff for 21 great years at West Virginia University,” Carey said. “This has been a lot of fun, and I am certainly proud of what we were able to build and accomplish.”
In his tenure at WVU the women’s hoops team saw just one losing season and had a winning record in 18 of his 21 years. Carey also concludes his Mountaineer career with a winning record in conference competition, at 189-168.
Carey cited his desire to spend time with family and friends as the primary reason for his retirement decision, saying he is satisfied with the accomplishments of his storied career and is excited for a new chapter.
“I have had a wonderful career coaching at the high school, Division II and Power 5 levels, but I want to now take some time for myself and family,” Carey said. “However, I am most excited to spend time with my family. I have five grandkids that are growing up so fast, and I look forward to spending much more time with them.”
Carey was honored twice as the Big East Coach of the Year, winning the honor in 2004 with a 21-11 record, and in 2010 with a 29-6 record.
He also added a Big 12 Coach of the Year award to his list of accolades in 2014, guiding the lady Mountaineers to a 30-5 record including a 16-2 record in conference play. Both records were the best of his WVU career, and the best in program history.
In his time with the Mountaineers Carey oversaw 10 women hoopers who eventually made it to the WNBA. The most notable of these athletes was perhaps Kysre Gondrezick, who was the highest draft pick in WVU sports history at the fourth overall spot.
In addition to his time with the Mountaineers, Carey spent a number of years with the Salem men’s basketball program, both as a player and as a coach. He played for the team from 1976 to 1980, before becoming the head coach from 1988 to 2001.
As a native of Clarksburg, W. Va., Carey took the time in his announcement to show appreciation to the Mountaineer faithful who stuck by his side for two decades of winning basketball.
“I also want to thank the state of West Virginia and our incredible fans. The support and loyalty throughout my tenure at WVU, through both highs and lows, makes me proud to be from this state,” he said. “I look forward to being WVU women’s basketball’s biggest fan, alongside the fans who supported me all these years.”
“It has been a privilege to lead this program, but I believe this is the right time in my life to turn the program over to someone else,” Carey added.
Nitra Perry, an assistant for the program, has been announced as the interim coach for the WVU women’s hoops until a replacement is determined.
Carey leaves behind a legacy that rivals the all-time greats in Mountaineers sports, both among athletes and coaches. His impact on the women’s basketball program is one the blue and gold will not soon forget.