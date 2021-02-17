West Virginia head women's basketball coach Mike Carey has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the year Late-Season Watch List as announced Wednesday.
Carey is the only coach from the Big 12 named to the list as he joins 15 other coaches from women's basketball to be named. The Mountaineers are currently 16-3 on the year and sit at No. 2 in the Big 12 at 10-3 in conference play.
Other coaches named to the list include: UConn's Geno Auriemma, Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, UCLA's Cori Close and others.