As the No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball season gets underway, their main focus this year is to play together, and use their depth to help bring their coach’s personality to the basketball court.
Last season, the Mountaineers ranked fourth in the Big 12 in opponents turnovers per game, but with a new style of defense and a new focus on using the whole roster, this year’s team hopes they can do even better.
The way this team wants to play defense starts with the vision of head coach Mike Carey. He says his personality is to try and apply pressure to opposing teams.
“I always want to be in attack mode offensively and defensively,” Carey said. “I never want to sit back.”
He hopes this year’s team will use roster versatility to West Virginia’s advantage in trying to match Carey’s personality on the court. This season, West Virginia has the advantage of having a very deep roster.
The Mountaineers return eight of nine players from last year’s team and Carey knows the depth they bring back, as well as the depth they added over the offseason will play a key role in bringing his vision to reality.
“My personality is extend, [and] pressure and all of that,” Carey said. “Over the years we haven’t been able to do that, so we tried to be real aggressive in the half court. Now we’ll try to be real aggressive in the full court.”
Carey added the Mountaineers will also try and pressure in different ways, but the emphasis will always be pressuring for 94.5 feet.
“This is the first year for a while we can go ahead and extend some,” Carey said. “Get out and see what we can do, and pressure a little bit. Whether it’s full court man, whether it’s trapping, no matter what give different looks full court.”
Extending and pressuring the opposition is just what West Virginia did in its first game of the season.
In West Virginia’s 86-33 win in its season opener against Saint Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday, West Virginia’s defense and depth was on full display. West Virginia forced 35 turnovers, and 11 of the 12 players who saw the floor registered at least eight minutes of playing time, and eight Mountaineers recorded at least one steal.
Junior guard KK Deans finished with seven steals in the win, but she knows how vital it is for the whole team to be on the same page no matter who is playing.
“Having the bench is really good because they can come in and do the same thing,” Deans said. “A lot of people have bench players but there is a drop-off. When you don’t have a drop off it's hard to beat teams like that.”