As excitement rises for the new-look WVU women’s basketball team under Mark Kellogg, the non-conference schedule has been revealed.
"Our team has been working hard on and off the court throughout the summer to prepare for this season," Kellogg said in a press release. "We are excited to bolster an out-of-conference schedule that will allow us to compete in front of our fans inside the WVU Coliseum seven times.”
The season will open in the Coliseum, as the Mountaineers will host Loyola Maryland on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The next game will be a road trip to Pittsburgh for a Backyard Brawl matchup against the Pitt Panthers. The game will be played at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 11.
A matchup against the Youngstown State Penguins awaits the team once it comes back to Morgantown. After an eight-day break, WVU will face the Penguins on Nov. 9.
Next, the Mountaineers will make a trip to Puerto Rico for the San Juan Shootout from Nov. 23-25. Over the course of three straight days, Kellogg’s team will face off against George Washington University, the Charlotte Niners and Southern Illinois Salukis.
WVU will return home, where it will close out the non-conference slate with five home games. The first will be a visit from St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2.
Just two days later, the Mountaineers will host Penn State. The next game will be against the Delaware State Hornets on Dec. 10.
Wright State will visit the Coliseum next on Dec. 18. Then, the Mountaineers will wrap up the non-conference slate with the Niagara University Montes.