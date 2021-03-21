In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 4 seed West Virginia Mountaineers took care of business as they faced off with No. 13 seed Lehigh Mountain Hawks, winning, 77-53.
Lehigh (10-6, 7-5 Patriot) started hot out of the gates, leading West Virginia (22-6, 13-5 Big 12) 7-2 early on. The Mountaineers were able to get in a groove behind Kirsten Deans, Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez, as the trio scored all 15 points in the first period.
WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick was able to take over the second quarter, scoring 11 points and hitting 3-threes in two minutes of play. The Mountain Hawks were able to keep it a close game, at one point tying it. In the final 3:30 of the first half, the Mountaineers were able to gain space from Lehigh, going on a 10-0 run to head in the locker room with a 10-point lead.
Out of the half, the Mountaineers were able to contribute to their biggest run of the night near the end of the third quarter, going on a 16-0 run. It all started with a pair of free throws from Gondrezick that got the team rolling. Niblack and Martinez each hit a jump shot, Gondrezick hit a three, Jayla Hemingway hit a three and Kirsten Deans hit two free throws to close the quarter out.
In the fourth quarter, West Virginia was able to close the game out and cruise to a 77-53 victory to move onto the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with a 26-point performance on Sunday night. The redshirt senior shot 9-of-15 from the field and shot 6-of-8 from three. Gondrezick also recorded seven rebounds and five assists.
Deans showed out against Lehigh, dropping 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Deans added eight rebounds and passed out five assists.
Martinez was able to add another double-double to her resume in the first round, scoring 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and having 11 rebounds. This was Martinez’s 15double-double in her sophomore campaign.
The Mountaineers shot efficiently in their first-round matchup, shooting 55% from the field. WVU was able to contain Lehigh to only 31% shooting.
West Virginia out-rebounded Lehigh, 40-30, in the win.
Following their win on Sunday night, the No. 4 seed Mountaineers will put their focus on the No. 5 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech went into overtime against No. 12 Stephen F. Austin, winning, 54-52. The Mountaineers and Yellow Jackets will compete on Tuesday for a Sweet 16 bid. Information on game time, location and network are TBD.