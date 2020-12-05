The West Virginia women’s basketball team is looking to continue its great start to the season when it takes on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers on Sunday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup.
WVU (3-0) has started out the season flawlessly, defeating Fresno State and LSU in Las Vegas last week, and North Alabama on Thursday night in Morgantown.
Kysre Gondrezick leads the Mountaineers in scoring with 21.7 points per game. The redshirt senior scored 20 points against North Alabama on Thursday.
Esmery Martinez had a career game against the Lions, recording a double-double with 17 points and 22 rebounds. Martinez has 46 rebounds over the first three games of the season.
Madisen Smith has been dishing the rock well for the Mountaineers so far. Smith was able to find teammates to create multiple great shot selections in her eight-assist effort on Thursday night.
So far as a team, West Virginia has allowed 51.7 points per game in the three games.
Tennessee (2-0) has started out with two wins against Western Kentucky and East Tennessee State averaging 77 points between those games.
Rae Burrell has scored 38 for the Lady Vols over the first two games. Burrell is shooting 50% from the field.
Senior Rennia Davis was named to the preseason All-SEC First Team and has delivered in her first appearances of 2020. Davis averages 12.5 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.
UT presents a lot of size within their frontcourt. Players like Burrell (6’1”), Davis (6’2”), Marta Suarez (6’2”), Keyen Green (6’2”) and Kasiyahna Kushkituah (6’4”) are notable players for the Lady Vols that could give WVU trouble on Sunday afternoon.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey might play big against Tennessee on Sunday to counter the height of the Vols.
“We may have to go big,” Carey said. “We may have to go with a big five and go with Kari (Niblack) at the four and Esmery (Martinez) at the three. We can match their size.”
Tennessee leads the all-time series with West Virginia, 6-0. This marks the first time that the Lady Vols have played basketball in the WVU Coliseum since 1986.
The Mountaineers and Lady Vols will tip-off at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in Morgantown. Coverage will be on ESPN+.