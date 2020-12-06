The West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated the Tennessee Lady Vols 79-73 in overtime to stay undefeated on the year on Sunday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum.
This marks the first time that West Virginia (4-0) has defeated Tennessee (2-1) in their series history with each other. UT won the first six games of the series.
Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers once again with 27 points on 10-of-25 shooting. The redshirt senior hit three triples against the Lady Vols.
Madisen Smith was second in scoring on WVU with 16 points. The 5’5” guard shot 4-of-6 from three, and also dished out six assists.
Esmery Martinez was in foul trouble for most of the game, fouling out early in the fourth quarter. Martinez scored 10 points, and still led the Mountaineers with eight rebounds on the day.
Once Martinez fouled out of the game, the Lady Vols went on a run.
With a minute left, West Virginia was down by five points. A huge three-pointer by Smith, along with a defensive stop, set up a driving lay-up by Kirsten Deans to force overtime.
In overtime, WVU was able to go on a 13-7 run to finish off Tennessee. Gondrezick and Smith gave the Mountaineers the surge in overtime, scoring nine points combined between the two in the extra period.
The Lady Vols gave the Mountaineers a hard-fought overtime period, but multiple pairs of free throws made by Jayla Hemingway, Deans and Smith helped finish the job.
Tennessee out-rebounded West Virginia by 22 rebounds on Sunday afternoon.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will get a couple of days off before coming back to the WVU Coliseum to host the No. 4 Baylor Lady Bears. Coverage will be on ESPN+, and will start at 7 p.m.