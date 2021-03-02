As they continue their road trip, the No. 20 West Virginia women’s basketball team travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to take on Kansas State on Wednesday, which will be their third-straight road game.
The two teams are making up a postponed game from Jan. 5 that got rescheduled.
West Virginia (18-4, 12-4 Big 12) is coming off a win over Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, winning 72-68. WVU redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick hit a huge three-pointer with 11 seconds to go to make it a two-possession game.
Gondrezick — a Benton Harbor, Michigan, native — finished the game with a game-high of 25 points. Gondrezick shot 11-of-14 from the free throw line in the win.
Esmery Martinez scored 14 points and pulled down 24 rebounds against the Jayhawks. Martinez recorded her 12th double-double on Saturday.
The Mountaineers now will focus on Kansas State (7-15, 2-13 Big 12), who nearly beat WVU in Morgantown. West Virginia faced a 12-point deficit with just four minutes to play, but WVU went on a miraculous 21-0 run to beat the Wildcats by nine points.
Since then, KSU has gone 2-10, beating only Kansas (77-66) and Texas Tech (86-79).
Ayoka Lee leads the Wildcats in multiple statistical categories, averaging 17.9 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game. Lee—a six-foot-six sophomore—put up 16 points on 9-of-12 shooting, while also grabbing 12 rebounds in the first match up against the Mountaineers.
Christianna Carr is a player for the Wildcats that gives the backcourt a boost, averaging 14.2 points. Carr shoots the ball well from three-point range, recording 37% from behind the line.
With teams in the Big 12 taking this week to reschedule postponed games, it could impact the way the game flows. The Wildcats are playing Tuesday night against TCU and then turn right back around to battle WVU.
“I’ve noticed that they’re (Kansas State) playing a lot of games right now,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “I think they have another game tonight and then we play them on Wednesday. So, I don’t know, they could slow it down. They could play man-to-man, they could play zone, they could play triangle too. I mean, they’re doing a bit of everything, so we have to be ready for everything for them."
Carey also stated on Monday afternoon to the media that he is not sure if starting guard Madisen Smith will make the trip or not.
The Mountaineers and Wildcats are set to tipoff in Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be on ESPN+.