In what has been one of its best seasons as of late, the West Virginia women’s basketball team has locked up a No. 2 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament while overcoming a substantial amount of adversity throughout the season.
“It feels good,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said. “I give all the credit to the players; we’ve had people leave the program because they weren’t playing, we’ve had injuries, we’ve had people play out-of-position.”
“We’ve not had a lot of advantages going down the stretch here, but give these players a lot of credit because they’ve hung in there,” Carey added.
West Virginia (19-5, 13-5 Big 12) has a prime opportunity to compete for its first Big 12 title since 2017, when the No. 6 seeded WVU team made a run to winning the conference title. That West Virginia team — led by Tynice Martin — upset Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor.
This season, the Mountaineers have shown great moments of potential that they can make another run at the conference title, and better yet, a chance to make their first Sweet 16 appearance under Carey.
In ESPN’s latest bracketology, West Virginia is predicted to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This would be WVU’s highest seed in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, when the Mountaineers were a No. 2 seed.
It’s been a remarkable season for the Mountaineers to respond to not having much help off of the bench. Over the last month, the team has been playing with only a couple of players off the bench, which caused Carey to have to adjust and make people play different positions.
“I had point guards never playing the one, I had a four never play the four, a five never play the five. Everybody’s out of position, but you know what, this is what this team is made of,” Carey said following West Virginia’s win against Kansas State on March 3.
WVU put itself in a good position to be the second-best team in the Big 12 after going on an 11-game winning streak. The Mountaineers were unbeaten for several weeks and took care of business against most of the teams in the conference.
West Virginia — led by Kysre Gondrezick, Kirsten Deans, Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack — will have an opportunity to add achievements to the women’s program that have never been done before. As much as Carey wants to win games and championships, he understands how much this team has been through this season.
“No matter what happens from here on out, (I’m) very proud of this team,” Carey said.