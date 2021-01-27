The West Virginia women’s basketball team continued its win streak with a 73-53 win against Texas Tech on Wednesday night.
Kysre Gondrezick and Esmery Martinez paced West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) with 24 and 16 points, respectively, while Blessing Ejiofor posted 10 rebounds. Jasmine Carson added 12 points along with 10 points and nine rebounds from Kari Niblack.
For the Red Raiders, Vivian Gray was held to 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting, while Lexi Gordon added 11 points going 4-of-14 on the night.
The opening quarter was an even affair for both squads, with West Virginia jumping out to an early 14-11 lead thanks to a quick start from Gondrezick and Martinez. West Virginia got to the charity stripe early and often in the game, converting 5-of-6 free throws in the first quarter.
In the next frame, the Mountaineers took over as they went up by 12 after a technical foul on Texas Tech (8-8, 3-7 Big 12) coach Krista Gerlich resulted in two free throws along with a three-pointer from Gondrezick. West Virginia closed the half out strong, shooting effectively and holding a 36-25 lead at halftime.
Ejiofor and Niblack kept the Mountaineer lead at 14 points as the Red Raiders attempted to carve into their deficit in the second half. West Virginia’s crippling defense made sure that Gray and Gordon were mostly ineffective throughout the entire game, and that stayed true during the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, West Virginia extended its lead further thanks to Carson and Martinez. The Mountaineers were able to keep that lead from there, resulting in their sixth consecutive conference win. The result keeps West Virginia in second place in the Big 12 conference, trailing only Baylor who beat the Mountaineers in December.
Texas Tech turned the ball over 16 times, double that of the Mountaineers, and West Virginia took advantage by posting 15 points off of the giveaways. WVU also led in the rebounding category, which has become a trend during the winning streak.
Missing for the Mountaineers was Rochelle Norris, a redshirt sophomore center, who coach Mike Carey said would be transferring after the game. Norris averaged 13 minutes per game this year, posting 3.2 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds per game.
West Virginia will resume play when it travels to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU. The game can be viewed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.