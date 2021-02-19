The No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team will host TCU on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum after coming off of a failed trip to Waco, Texas, as the game with Baylor was postponed due to inclement weather.
West Virginia (16-3, 10-3 Big 12) lost its last game against Oklahoma, 72-71, snapping a program-tie of 11-straight victories. The Mountaineers are looking to start a new winning streak against TCU (8-10, 3-10 Big 12).
WVU and TCU have faced each other once in conference play on Jan. 30, in Fort Worth, Texas, with West Virginia pulling away late in a 79-70 win. Kysre Gondrezick broke her career-high in points, scoring 30. Gondrezick shot 9-of-17 from the field and shot perfect from the free throw line.
The redshirt senior guard dished out nine assists in the win as well. Esmery Martinez had a career-high game that day as well, having a 23-point performance on 9-of-12 shooting. Martinez pulled down eight rebounds to go along with her scoring output.
Since the first matchup, the Horned Frogs have gone 1-2, beating Kansas State (78-67) and losing to Kansas (82-72) and Iowa State (92-81).
TCU is led by senior guard Lauren Heard, who averages 19.9 points per game. Heard scored a game-high 34 points against WVU in the first game, shooting 12-of-16 from the field. The Denton, Texas, native also leads the team in assists with 5.4 per game.
Heard is supported in scoring by teammates Michelle Berry and Yummy Morris. Berry averages 9.6 points, while Morris averages 8.1. West Virginia held Berry to two points on 1-of-10 shooting in the first meeting. Berry shot 0-of-7 from three-point range in the loss to the Mountaineers.
For WVU, they still come into this game with five players scoring nine points per game, or more with Gondrezick (21.2), Martinez (13.4), K.K. Deans (13.4), Kari Niblack (9.8) and Madisen Smith (9.0). As a team, the Mountaineers average 75.3 points per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 conference.
West Virginia is looking for the season sweep, but it will have to avoid costly turnovers to defeat the Horned Frogs. The Mountaineers all season have been dealing with turning the ball. The team averages 15 turnovers per game. The Horned Frogs on defense force turnovers 14.8 times.
West Virginia and TCU are set to begin in Morgantown, at 2 p.m. on Saturday. ESPN+ will be broadcasting the Big 12 matchup.