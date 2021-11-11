Coming off a solid 2020-21 campaign, the West Virginia women’s basketball team will look to capture it’s first regular season Big 12 conference title.
This season, the Mountaineers will have six returning seniors to lead a squad that finished second in the Big 12 a season ago. Additionally, WVU starts out the 2021-22 season ranked 23rd overall in the coaches poll.
This season will be the 21st year for head coach Mike Carey at West Virginia. Carey holds the all-time program record in wins (432), NCAA tournament appearances (11) -- including 10 of the last 14, and wins over ranked opponents (43).
“I think this is one of the deepest teams I’ve had in awhile,” Carey said. “ We’ve really brought in some players in the post area. We have Esmery (Martinez) back, we have Kari (Niblack) back.”
Returning seniors Kari Niblack and Madisen Smith headline the deep roster for Carey and the Mountaineers. Both players are in their fourth seasons sporting the old gold and blue, Niblack (9.5 ppg) and Smith (8.2 ppg) were two of the team’s leading scorers last year.
In addition to Niblack and Smith, junior KK Deans is going into this season looking to build on her impressive 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Deans averaged the second-highest points-per game on the team with 13.5
Deans also provides the Mountaineers with a deep-shooting threat, as she shot 41-percent from behind the arc a season ago. Carey will also rely on Deans to run the offense following the departure of Kysre Gondrezick.
“We cannot afford our guards, or backcourt to make up for her (Gondrezick) scoring,” said Carey. “Some of them will score a little bit more, but we don’t need one guard to try to make up 20 points. We need to look at other ways to score. We’re hoping we can get that from on the inside.”
Fellow senior Jasmine Carson is entering her second season with the Mountaineers. Carson, a transfer from Georgia Tech, started one game last season and saw playing time in all 25 games.
Fifth-year senior forward Ari Gray will make her WVU debut this season following her transfer from Xavier University. Gray was one of the Musketeer’s leading scorers, dropping more than 10 points in nine games, including two games over 20 points.
“Ari’s done a great job,” said Carey. “We brought her in to get bigger, and she’s fitting into that role as we thought she would.”
In the ultra-aggressive landscape of Big 12 basketball, rebounding and shot-blocking is an area of emphasis for the Mountaineers this season. Niblack was the team-leader in blocks for the third consecutive season, recording 47 rejections.
The leading rebounder for the Mountaineers was junior Esmery Martinez, who recorded 335 rebounds throughout the season; the highest mark set by a WVU player since 1986.
West Virginia will play a tough non-conference schedule that includes; Saint Francis, Purdue, Kentucky, South Florida and Michigan State. The Mountaineers will also play either BYU or Florida State in the St. Pete showcase.
The Mountaineers are ranked fourth in the Big 12 according to the head coaches preseason poll. Conference play opens up on Jan. 2 when the team travels to Iowa State.
“I think that Baylor still has the advantage this year. They have the top draft pick for next year,” said Carey. “I think the league is going to be better this year, because all of the good players came back.”
The season will kick off Nov. 16 when the team hosts Saint Francis. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.