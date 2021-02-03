For the past six weeks, the No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team has emerged as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Mountaineers are rocking an eight-game winning streak as they head into their game against Iowa State on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineer team that was once winless in conference play after two games has now risen to second in the Big 12 conference. West Virginia started out last year just as well as this year’s team, but WVU coach Mike Carey sees this team clicking more together as a unit.
“I think we’ve won seven league games so far. So, that’s better than where we were at this time (last year),” Carey said. “We need to stay focused; we need to continue to do the things that we’re doing well right now and not get caught up in everything else. This team is very focused. I feel very good about this team."
To find the last Mountaineer loss, you have to go back to Dec. 18 when Oklahoma State beat WVU in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Since the loss to OSU, West Virginia has knocked off Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech (twice), Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU. The only threat WVU has had during this stretch was against KSU on Jan. 20. The Mountaineers were down 12 points with three minutes to go but thanks to a 20-0 run, WVU was able to win by nine points and keep the winning streak alive.
During the eight-game stretch, Kysre Gondrezick leads the team in scoring, averaging 24.1 points per game. The redshirt senior guard has hit 2.6 threes per game during the winning streak.
Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez has given WVU great play on both sides of the floor, recording five double-doubles in the last eight games. Martinez averages 14.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game.
Mountaineers such as Jasmine Carson and Blessing Ejiofor have stepped up their games, as they continue to get increased minutes.
After knocking off Texas Tech and TCU last week, the Mountaineers moved up in the AP Poll to No. 21 and were recognized by ESPN as the “Women’s Basketball Team of the Week.”
Going on a long winning streak brings attention to the team from everyone else in the country. With a target on their backs as teams are trying to end the streak, Carey isn’t worried about the winning streak.
“We don’t really talk about it to be honest with you,” Carey said. “We just talk about the next game, so we really don’t get into that. We know we have Iowa State, which is a great team. It’s going to be important that we’re focusing on Iowa State.”