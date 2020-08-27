The West Virginia women's basketball program is adding years of experience to the bench.
On Aug. 15, the West Virginia athletic department announced that Nitra Perry would be joining the women's basketball program as an assistant coach. Before joining the program, Perry spent the last three seasons as the associate head coach for the Toledo Rockets.
Perry is joining the staff amidst an interesting time with the COVID-19 pandemic and is relying on technology to connect with the team.
“Times have changed so much with technology, and that will be what I need to use,” Perry told the Daily Athenaeum on Tuesday. “I haven’t been able to join the team yet, so things like Zoom will be important for me to bond with the team early on.”
Perry played her college career at Mississippi State University, where she was twice named an All-SEC Honorable mention in 1999 and 2000. In 2000, Perry earned SEC All-Tournament Team and SEC Academic Honor Roll honors with the Bulldogs.
Following her time at MSU, Perry went overseas to play in Portugal in 2001 and in Italy in 2002. From 2003-04, Perry played in the National Women’s Basketball League for the Birmingham Power. With her professional experience, Perry sees opportunity in guiding players in their college careers and beyond.
“The biggest thing about becoming a professional athlete is players becoming more self-disciplined,” Perry said. “I am a believer of tough love and pushing them as far as they can go, which helps them become more self-motivating.”
After Perry’s professional career ended, she became an administrative assistant in the Georgia Tech program where she helped coordinate summer camps from 2004-06. Perry then returned to Mississippi State as an assistant coach where she focused on player development, academics and assisted in recruiting.
Following the 2008 season, Perry moved to Toledo where she served as an assistant coach for three years before being promoted to associate head coach for 2011-12. After serving four years with the Rockets, Perry took the head coach position at Kennesaw State where she remained for four years.
During her time at KSU, Perry led the Owls to their most successful season since joining Division I with a 17-13 overall record in 2014. Perry only coached one more season at the helm for the Owls before going to Memphis in 2017, where she served as associate head coach.
Wherever she has gone, Perry has been instrumental in player academics. Perry emphasizes the importance of athletes valuing the role of being a student.
“I always remind players that they are students first before they are athletes,” Perry said. “I think it’s more important that athletes know what they can become without athletics, and that’s where academics play a role.”
In 2018, Perry returned to Toledo for her second stint with the Rockets where she served as associate head coach until 2020. During her time at Toledo, Perry worked with perimeter-player development, recruiting and academics.
During her two stints at Toledo, the Rockets went 131-69 overall and 68-32 in the Mid-American Conference. The Rockets also won four MAC West Division titles and had four WNIT postseason appearances.