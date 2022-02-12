A fourth quarter collapse saw the West Virginia women’s basketball team drop its second matchup with Baylor on Saturday, 75-57.
The Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8 Big 12) were led by guard Madisen Smith, who posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists without checking out of the game. Forward Kari Niblack and guard JJ Quinerly finished behind her with nine and eight points respectively.
Baylor (19-5, 9-3 Big 12) got another monster game from forward NaLyssa Smith against the Mountaineers as she was able to post 30 points and 12 rebounds. Guard Jordan Lewis added 18 points while center Queen Egbo registered a 13 point, 12 rebound double double.
The matchup was close for three quarters, with the Mountaineers trailing by seven points going into the final frame. It started with Egbo and Quinerly trading points in the first quarter, as Quinerly had four and Egbo had three in the opening period. Baylor got two points late to take a 14-13 lead going into the second quarter.
NaLyssa Smith took over for the Bears in the second quarter, but the Mountaineers stayed with them. Smith had seven of the 14 Baylor points in the quarter while late points from guard Jayla Hemingway and forward Blessing Ejiofor made the score 29-28 going into the break.
The start of the third quarter saw the Bears slowly start to separate from the Mountaineers. Lewis scored the first eight points of the quarter for Baylor after knocking down two free throws and then two three-pointers. Niblack did her best to keep WVU in the game and a layup with under three minutes in the third quarter cut the Baylor lead to two. Baylor closed the quarter with a 5-0 run to make the score 46-39.
The final quarter was where Baylor pulled away, but Madisen Smith kept West Virginia in it. Smith went on a 6-0 run of her own to make the score 53-49 with seven and a half minutes, but that was the closest the score would be for the rest of the game.
Baylor erupted for 22 more points down the stretch to close out the game and make the final score 75-57. The Bears have now won four straight while the Mountaineers have lost three in a row.
West Virginia returns to action when they play at Kansas on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN +.