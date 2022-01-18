The West Virginia women’s basketball team returns home for Big 12 action when it hosts No. 14 Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Oklahoma (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) comes into this game seeking its fourth straight victory. Both losses for the Sooners this year have been to ranked opponents, and they hold one ranked win over BYU.
The Mountaineers (8-6, 1-3 Big 12) are looking to rebound after a tough loss to Texas in their previous matchup, and they will need an injection of offense in order to change their fortunes. Guards KK Deans and JJ Quinerly paced West Virginia in the loss with 19 points each, but they lacked a third option as forward Kari Niblack’s six points were behind them in third.
Coming into this matchup, there are four players for Oklahoma that are averaging double-digit point totals, including guard Ana Llanusa who has not played since early December. Guard Madi Williams is averaging 18.6 points per game while guard Taylor Robertson is averaging 18. Forward Skylar Vann also posts 12 points per contest despite only starting one game this year.
For the Mountaineers, Deans is the main piece offensively as she posts 15.4 points on average. Forward Esmery Martinez averages 10 points and just under 8 rebounds per game while Quinerly is coming off of her career-high in her first collegiate season.
West Virginia has to watch for Robertson as she is one of the elite shooters in the country. Robertson shoots 49% from beyond the arc as the collegiate leader in three-point field goals. The only way that three opponents have been able to keep Robertson under 10 points is by using aggressive defense to restrict her from putting up shots.
While the Mountaineers may have their hands full defensively, they will also be looking to rebound on the offensive side of things. Martinez and point guard Madisen Smith will be looking to bounce back from poor performances to help the Mountaineers pull off an upset.
Fans can tune in via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.