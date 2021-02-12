The No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team is looking to make history on Sunday when they welcome the Oklahoma Sooners to the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (16-2, 10-2 Big 12) are looking for their twelfth-straight win, which would make that the highest win streak in program history. WVU tied the record with Wednesday’s win over Kansas.
“Well, it is a positive, but you know what, we’ve got to look at the end. We’ve got to keep getting better,” WVU head coach Mike Carey said after the win on Wednesday. “We’re going to have to play a lot better on Sunday if we want to win that game.”
West Virginia had control of the lead against Kansas for 36 minutes of game time, but it also struggled to take care of the ball. The Mountaineers turned it over 17 times against the Jayhawks.
WVU and Oklahoma (7-9, 4-7 Big 12) have already seen each other earlier in the season on Jan. 3 in Norman, Oklahoma, with the Mountaineers taking care of business, 90-72. Kysre Gondrezick, K.K. Deans and Esmery Martinez combined for 64 points in the first matchup.
Since the loss to WVU in early January, the Sooners have split their last eight games, going 4-4. This past Tuesday, they upset Iowa State, 67-61. Leading scorer Madi Williams finished with 27 points on 13-of-21 shooting against the Cyclones. The junior forward had a career night against WVU in the first matchup, scoring 45 points on 17-of-30 shooting.
Williams is supported in scoring by two teammates, Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson. Gregory averages 15.7 points per game, while Robertson averages 14.8.
There will be no room for errors on Sunday, as Oklahoma is great at forcing turnovers. Four Sooners average one steal per game.
WVU averages 14.7 turnovers a game. Looks like a mismatch but West Virginia is good at forcing turnovers from opponents, so it will be able to neutralize some offensive mistakes.
The Mountaineers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Sunday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.