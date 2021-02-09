After securing its tenth win in-a-row over the weekend, the No. 19 West Virginia women’s basketball team will welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday night.
This will be the first matchup between West Virginia (15-2, 9-2 Big 12) and Kansas (7-9, 3-7 Big 12) this season. The two were supposed to play in Lawrence, Kansas, on Jan. 4, but that game was postponed.
The Jayhawks are coming off of a win over TCU, 82-72, on Feb. 7. That win broke a four-game losing streak.
Kansas averages 71.3 points-per-game led by Holly Kersgieter and Tina Stephens. The Jayhawks have six players that average eight, or more points. Kersgieter averages 15.7 points, shooting 42% from the field. Stephens averages 11.7 points on 54% shooting. Stephens, a senior forward, led the Jayhawks on points in the win over TCU, with a 20-point performance.
The Jayhawks rebound the ball well, averaging 41.4 rebounds per-game as a team. It will be a heavyweight battle down low on Wednesday night, as West Virginia averages 39.6 rebounds.
KU so far this season hasn’t taken care of the ball, averaging almost 16 turnovers a game. They will have to control the ball this game as WVU turns turnovers into points. The Mountaineers average 16 points off of their opponent’s mistakes.
West Virginia recently defeated the Texas Longhorns, 81-75. Kirsten Deans led the Mountaineers with 30 points after shooting 12-of-19 from the floor. Kysre Gondrezick had another impressive scoring performance as she scored 20 points in 38 minutes of play.
WVU currently ranks second in the Big 12 in points per game as it averages 76 points per contest. The Mountaineers are also second in the conference in three-point shooting as they shoot 37% from behind the arc this season.
This game will be tightly contested on the glass as both West Virginia and Kansas rank in the top four of the Big 12. The Jayhawks average 42 rebounds per game and WVU averages 40.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on the Big 12 Now network through ESPN+.