The No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball team will have to deal with the Big 12 conference’s leading-scorer as it hosts Iowa State on Wednesday night in Morgantown.
The Cyclones (11-6, 7-3 Big 12) boast Ashley Joens, who is averaging 24.5 points per game through 17 contests. Joens is coming off a 25-point performance in a close loss to Baylor.
Lexi Donarski and Kristin Scott accompany Joens in averaging double-digit point totals, while Emily Ryan plays facilitator with a league-leading 101 total assists on the year. Kylie Feuerbach, the Big 12 Freshman of the Week, rounds out Iowa State’s starting five.
However, the Big 12 Player of the Week resides in Morgantown. Kysre Gondrezick will look to use her 21.4 points per game to extend the West Virginia (13-2, 7-2 Big 12) winning streak to nine.
Esmery Martinez posts 14.3 points per game to go along with a team-leading 12.2 rebounds on average, and Kirsten Deans averages 12.2 points per game as the third scoring option. Madisen Smith and Kari Niblack will round out head coach Mike Carey’s starting lineup.
Jasmine Carson and Blessing Ejiofor will continue to provide valuable minutes off the bench for West Virginia. Ejiofor had 11 rebounds in 17 minutes last time out against TCU while Carson added seven points.
Gondrezick and the Mountaineers will look to take advantage of a defense allowing 70 points per game, but they will have to play disciplined as the Cyclones lead the league by a wide margin at 82.5% from the charity stripe. West Virginia can also look to dominate the glass once again, with Martinez and Niblack making up one of the most imposing front courts in the country.
A West Virginia win would continue its ascension up the AP poll, as the Mountaineers are rising through the ranks. West Virginia joins No. 8 Baylor as the only teams to be ranked in the AP Top-25, but Iowa State is receiving votes. West Virginia’s recent success even earned it the distinction of “Women’s Basketball Team of the Week” by ESPN.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Fans will be in attendance for the first time this season at the WVU Coliseum.