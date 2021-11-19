The No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated Kennesaw State by a score of 78-58 on Friday afternoon to earn its second win of the young season.
For the Mountaineers, it was Jasmine Carson who led the way with 14 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting performance from the floor. Esmery Martinez and KK Deans finished just behind her with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Kennesaw State was paced by Amani Johnson with 14 points.
The game started even for both squads, with the Mountaineers (2-0) and the Owls (1-3) trading blows early on. It was Kennesaw State that led at the end of the first quarter by a score of 23-21. Johnson posted seven of her points in the first while Alexis Poole added six.
That first quarter was scrutinized by both head coach Mike Carey and Deans for the flat start to the game.
“We came out slow, and teams like that always come out playing scrappy and playing hard,” Deans said. “We’ve got to keep our composure and play how we know how to play.”
The Mountaineers slowly worked their way back into the game in the second quarter after a strong end to the first half. West Virginia took a 42-30 lead into halftime after pouring in 11 points in the last two minutes of play.
Carson scored eight of those with two three pointers and a layup in helping West Virginia outscore Kennesaw State by 14 points in the second quarter.
The third quarter saw West Virginia play its best basketball and open up a wide lead with the score being 65-43 heading into the fourth quarter. A’riana Gray added six of her nine points on an eight-point run for the Mountaineers in the third period.
In the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers closed out an emphatic victory. The Owls outscored West Virginia by two points in the final interim, but it did not matter as the scoreline read 78-58.
Despite the result, Carey was not completely satisfied with his team’s performance.
“We want to play hard, and that last group didn't play hard, so we have a lot of things to take care of,” Carey said. “I told them before they went out that they were quiet and laid back; eventually they’ll start listening to me.”
The Mountaineers return to action at the Coliseum on Sunday against Radford before traveling to Florida for the St. Pete Showcase. Tipoff against Radford is set for 2 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.