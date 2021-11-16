The No. 22 West Virginia women’s basketball team began its season on Tuesday at the WVU Coliseum, defeating the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flashes by the final score of 86-33.
A successful shooting night, and a stout defensive performance were the keys for the West Virginia (1-0) victory, with Saint Francis (0-3) turning the ball over 35 times while also having four players reach three fouls.
The Mountaineers were also very efficient shooting the ball, ending the game 35-of-63 (55.6%) from the field.
West Virginia started out hot in the first period, going on a 14-0 run thanks to forward Esmery Martinez adding on seven points alongside guard KK Deans chipping in five. The Mountaineers also recorded eight steals, suffocating the Red Flash in the first period.
After extending its lead to 19 to begin the second quarter, West Virginia didn’t let off the gas, with Martinez adding on six straight points, dragging the lead out to 25 points.
The Red Flashes got the ball rolling before the half, with guard Jenna Mastellone adding on two points to her 11-point total for the game and guard Maria McConnell hitting a three late in the period.
Both teams traded threes to begin the second half, with Deans hitting two for the Mountaineers, and guard Lili Benzel with one for the Red Flash.
With a growing advantage of 37, WVU guard JJ Quinerly stole the show in the second half with a quick 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Deans and Martinez also chipped in 11 and six points, respectively.
After scoring only five in the third period, Saint Francis couldn’t get much going to finish off the game, with West Virginia outscoring the Red Flash 15-9 to finish out the game.
Martinez finished with 19 points, shooting 9-14 (64.3%) from the field, while also adding on seven rebounds and three assists.
Deans chipped in the second-most points with 18.
For Saint Francis, its second-leading scorer behind Mastellone’s 11, was forward Aaliyah Moore with five points and eight rebounds.
The Mountaineers will continue their string of home games to start the season on Friday, when they will face the Kennesaw State Owls. The game is set to tip off at noon.