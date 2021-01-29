The No. 24 West Virginia women’s basketball is focused on extending its seven-game win streak when it faces the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, this Saturday.
West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) is coming off a 20-point win against Texas Tech, with Kysre Gondrezick pouring in 24 points and Esmery Martinez posting 16 points along with nine rebounds. For TCU, its last matchup was a brutal loss at No. 9 Baylor. Lauren Heard scored 14 points with nine rebounds, while Michelle Berry added 12 points.
The Mountaineers — riding a seven game winning streak — will once again run their offense through Gondrezick and look for Martinez to control the paint. Gondrezick has posted double-digit point totals in all but one game this year, while Martinez leads the Big 12 in averaging 12.5 rebounds per game.
West Virginia head coach Mike Carey will presumably roll out Blessing Ejifor, Kari Niblack, and Madisen Smith to round out the starting five against the Horned Frogs. Jasmine Carson has developed into an important presence off the bench for the Mountaineers as well, scoring 12 points in 33 minutes in their previous matchup.
For TCU (7-7, 2-7 Big 12), Heard averages 18 points per game while Berry shoots 36% from three-point range and grabs eight rebounds per game. Caroline Germond and Aahliyah Jackson should also be in the starting five, with either Yummy Morris or Tavy Diggs being the fifth.
Martinez and the Mountaineers will be looking to take advantage of TCU’s lackluster rebounding as opponents pull down one more than TCU on average per game. On the contrary, West Virginia posts a positive seven rebounding margin per game. Niblack could also benefit from the matchup, having grabbed nine rebounds last time out against the Red Raiders.
Over the course of West Virginia’s winning streak, the Mountaineers have outscored opponents by seven points or more in a quarter every game. This could come quickly for West Virginia, as TCU gets heavily outscored in the first half on average. The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 40 points in the fourth quarter, so WVU will have to play a full four quarters.
Tipoff is at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ through the Big 12 Now network.