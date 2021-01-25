The No. 24 West Virginia women’s basketball team is looking to continue its six-game winning streak as it heads to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers (11-2, 5-2 Big 12) are coming off of a huge victory over Kansas State, coming back from a 12-point deficit with three minutes left to win.
WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick once again had another great performance, scoring 12 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats. Kari Niblack led the team in scoring, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
“They (Kansas State) were crowding up the guards up there, taking away their vision and leaving the inside wide open,” Niblack said after the win. “I just tried to get the ball and do some moves.”
The Mountaineers have had a week to rest up and prepare for a Texas Tech (8-7, 3-6 Big 12) team, who struggled early in conference play, but are slowly finding a rhythm.
West Virginia and Texas Tech matched-up against each other on Jan. 13 in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers pulling away late winning, 83-78. Since then, the Red Raiders have defeated Texas and Kansas , before losing to TCU on Saturday afternoon.
TTU is led by two senior guards Vivian Gray and Lexi Gordon. Gray averages 19.4 points per game, while Gordon averages 17.
In the first game against WVU this year, Gray scored 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting. The senior guard finished with eight free throws as well.
Gordon’s season-high of points occurred on Dec. 29 against Incarnate World, scoring 28 points. The Texas native shot 11-of-16 from the field, making that her fourth 20-point performance in December.
With Texas Tech running a smaller line-up, with Gray and Gordon being the tallest players to get playing time, the Mountaineers shouldn’t have a problem this week securing the defensive rebounds. Last week against Kansas State, West Virginia was outrebounded by 11. The Mountaineers have an opportunity to fix that problem against the Red Raiders.
The Mountaineers and Red Raiders will tip-off at the United Supermarkets Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Coverage will be on ESPN+.