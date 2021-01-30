The No. 24 West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated the TCU Horned Frogs on the road, 79-70, to extend its win streak to eight games.
This wasn’t an easy game for WVU (13-2, 7-2 Big 12), as TCU cut it down to a two-possession game in the fourth quarter. West Virginia was able to finish the game with Kysre Gondrezick and Madisen Smith both hitting a pair of free-throws.
The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs both shot similar numbers in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday. WVU shot 45% from the field, 28% from three and 87% from the free-throw line. TCU shot 46% from the field, 25% from three and 95% from the charity strike on 20 attempts.
In the first half, the Mountaineers turned the ball over 10 times, with only one turnover in the second half.
The Horned Frogs turned it over 10 times in the first half as well, but turned it over nine times in the second half. West Virginia took advantage of the TCU turnovers, scoring 16 points off of them.
Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in points with 30, on 9-of-17 shooting from the field. The redshirt senior dished out nine assists and shot perfect from the free-throw line on 10 attempts.
Esmery Martinez was able to give Gondrezick scoring support, dropping a 23-point performance of her own. Martinez pulled down eight rebounds against TCU (7-8, 2-8 Big 12).
In her first game back from injury, Kirsten Deans appeared in 25 minutes, scoring seven points. The sophomore guard made a huge three-pointer in the third quarter to put the Mountaineers up by double-digits.
After another great game by Jasmine Carson on Wednesday night, the Georgia Tech transfer scored seven points in 20 minutes.
Blessing Ejiofor had a great rebounding performance on Saturday afternoon, adding 11 rebounds to her season total of 53.
The West Virginia Mountaineers will look to continue to move up in the Big 12 standings as they return to Morgantown on Wednesday night to host the Iowa State Cyclones. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.