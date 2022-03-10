Coming into the regular season, West Virginia was ranked inside the top 25. 28 games later, and the Mountaineers find themselves as the No. 7 seed in the Big 12 Tournament after being picked to finish in the top-four of the Big 12.
No. 7 West Virginia is set to face No. 10 TCU on Thursday evening, a team the Mountaineers beat twice this season.
The first meeting came on Jan. 25, with the Mountaineers beating TCU 66-54. In the second game, West Virginia beat the Horned Frogs just a week later, 70-62.
Despite only being a week apart, these matchups reflected the overall change in West Virginia this season. In the first meeting, West Virginia senior guard KK Deans scored nine points, on 3-of-8 shooting. In the second meeting, Deans was absent, tearing her ACL and sending West Virginia’s leading scorer at the time to the bench for the remainder of the regular season.
In the second meeting, West Virginia had three scorers reach the double-digit mark, with the Mountaineers finishing off a down to the wire victory.
In both games against TCU, West Virginia’s guard JJ Quinerly and forward Esmery Martinez both shined. Martinez, who was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, scored 27 combined points, while grabbing 16 combined rebounds. Quinerly scored a combined 29 points in the two meetings.
Recently, West Virginia has found success offensively in the form of point guard Madisen Smith. Smith, who took over for Deans, has been effective for West Virginia running the offense. In her past 10 games, Smith is averaging 14 points per game, leading the Mountaineers to wins in three of their last four games.
The Mountaineers find themselves playing in the first round of the tournament for the first time since 2015.
In recent years, the Mountaineers have had a lot of success in the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers made it to the championship game last season, before losing to Baylor, and won the whole tournament in 2017 as a No. 6 seed.
The winner of West Virginia and TCU is set to play No. 2 seed Iowa State in the quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs are set to tip-off at 9 p.m. from the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday night. The game will be televised live on ESPN+.