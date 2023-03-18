After just one season as head coach of the West Virginia University women’s basketball team, Dawn Plitzuweit is leaving the program for the same job at the University of Minnesota, per the Athletic.
Plitzuweit took the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. The team finished 19-12 with a 10-8 conference record.
“I want to thank Coach Plitzuweit for the positive impact she made on our women’s basketball program this year,” WVU Athletic Director Wren Baker said in a press release.
Minnesota’s vacancy opened on March 2, when former head coach Lindsay Whalen stepped down after the Golden Gophers were knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament.