The West Virginia women’s basketball season is fast approaching, and the Mountaineers look to improve from last year’s 15-15 overall finish and 7-11 Big 12 conference record, riding on first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit.
Plitzuweit comes to West Virginia after coaching at South Dakota for six seasons. She replaces long-time head coach Mike Carey, who is the program’s all-time wins leader with 432 career victories, three conference coach of the year awards and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.
Plitzuweit now takes over a team that went .500 a year ago, after leading South Dakota to 158 wins in six seasons. She was also a three-time Summit League coach of the year, leading the Coyotes to three regular-season titles, three conference tournament championships and four NCAA tournament appearances.
On a WVU squad that won 15 games last season, it only has six returning players from last year’s team: redshirt sophomore forward Isis Beh, fifth-year guard Madisen Smith, junior guard Savannah Samuel, sophomore guard J.J. Quinnerly and senior guard Jayla Hemingway.
There are a few transfers new to the team this year, including fifth-year guard Sarah Bates, a transfer from Georgia Tech; forward Kylie Blacksten, a transfer from Colorado; and forward Tavy Diggs, a transfer from TCU.
The Mountaineers also brought in some young talent alongside more transfers with fifth-year guard Danni Nichols, who transferred from Western Illinois; redshirt sophomore Kyah Watson, transfer from South Dakota; redshirt freshmen Messiah Hunter; Wynter Rogers and freshman Imarianah Russell filling out the roster.
Last year, WVU depended on a lot of minutes from their guards, especially Smith. Smith had the most minutes on the team by far, with a staggering 1,059 minutes.
The second closest player, former WVU forward Esmery Martinez, had just 765. Smith also averaged 35.3 minutes per game, which also dwarfed the second-highest average from former guard K.K. Deans’ 30.6 minutes per game last season.
Offensively, the Mountaineers were led by Deans last season, who averaged 14.5 points per game. However, Deans went down with a knee injury after 18 games and did not come back for the rest of the season. Martinez was second behind Deans, with 11.3 points per game.
Smith was third with 9.1 PPG. Martinez also tabulated the most total points for the team, with 327. Smith was second with 274, and then the freshman Quinnerly with 264.
Martinez also was strong defensively, as she led West Virginia in offensive, defensive, and total rebounds. She also finished second behind Quinnerly in steals. Quinnerly had 68 steals, and Martinez had 46.
Both Deans (University of Florida) and Martinez (University of Arizona) transferred away once Carey retired and the season finished up, forcing WVU to replace its top two scoring threats from last season going into the 2022-2023 campaign.
West Virginia’s official season opener is set for Nov. 10, when the Mountaineers take on the University of South Carolina Upstate. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum.