The West Virginia women’s basketball team is set to start off the Dawn Plitzuweit era and the new season on Thursday night, taking on the University of South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Plitzuweit, who came from the University of South Dakota where she made a Sweet 16 appearance last season, will make her WVU head coaching debut at the WVU Coliseum against the Spartans.
Plitzuweit oversees a program in change, as former head coach and program wins leader Mike Carey retired after 21 seasons in charge, leaving a roster that replaced eight of their 15 players.
The Mountaineers have six new players on their roster, those being five transfers and one freshman.
The transfers are Sarah Bates, a fifth-year guard from Georgia Tech, Kylee Blacksten, a junior forward who previously played at Colorado.
Alongside Tavy Diggs, a junior forward who faced WVU while with Big 12 foe TCU and Danni Nichols, a sixth-year guard who played four seasons at Western Illinois and was a Second Team All-Summit League.
Kyah Watson, a redshirt sophomore guard who also played in the Summit League while coached by Plitzuweit at South Dakota, rounds out the group of new faces.
The lone freshman on the squad is Imarianah Russell, a 5-foot-10 guard from Columbus, Ohio. Russell, who played for Reynoldsburg High School, was the No. 83 recruit in the class of 2022 according to ESPN.
The Spartans are led by first-year head coach Jason Williams, who comes to Spartanburg from Belmont Abbey College, where he reached the Elite Eight in 2022.
USC Upstate has already started their season, defeating Division II opponent Southern Wesleyan University 69-51 on Monday.
West Virginia’s only game of the 2022-23 season was an exhibition against Fairmont State on Oct. 30. The Mountaineers defeated the Falcons 83-49.
Tipoff from the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m., with the game being streamed on ESPN+.