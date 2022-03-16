West Virginia head coach Mike Carey yells out instructions to his team during West Virginia's game against Kansas State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 12, 2021.

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey yells out instructions to his team during West Virginia's game against Kansas State in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 12, 2021. 

 Photo by Scott D. Weaver/ Big 12 Conference

Head coach Mike Carey for the West Virginia women's basketball team has decided to retire on Wednesday after 21 seasons of coaching for the team and 447 wins.

The announcement was first reported by Mike Casazza of 247Sports, with information coming from multiple sources.

Carey has lead the Mountaineers for 21 seasons, and along with 447 career wins, he has cracked the NCAA tournament 10 times over his tenure.

Carey has achieved one conference championship in the Big 12 conference over that span, with a total of nine finishes of fifth or better in the final conference standings.

In 2004 and 2010, Carey was also named the Big East Coach of the Year while coaching for West Virginia.