The West Virginia University women’s basketball team took to the court Sunday against the Longhorns in Austin. Coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s ladies failed to overcome a slow start falling 74-48.
The Longhorns (20-7, 11-3 Big 12) jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game, as WVU (16-9, 7-7 Big 12) got on the board with a layup by JJ Quinerly 2:23 into the game. Texas went on another run after that, extending its lead to 17-2 with 5:07 left in the first quarter.
The Mountaineers were able to slightly close the gap by the end of the quarter with a score of 14-25 going into the second. The Longhorns got their 11-point lead off of two free throws by Shaylee Gonzalez with two seconds left in the quarter.
The second quarter featured two significant scoring droughts by the Mountaineers, the last of which started at the 4:37 mark and lasted until Madisen Smith made a three-pointer with three seconds left.
A layup by Quinerly made the score 20-27 with 4:37 left in the half. Texas made four consecutive free throws to make it 31-20. The Mountaineers never got the score within double digits for the rest of the game.
WVU played much better defense in the second half, only giving up nine points. On the offensive end, however, the Mountaineers only came away with nine points themselves, resulting in a 34-23 halftime lead for the Longhorns.
At the half, Quinerly led WVU in scoring with nine points as Texas’ Khadija Faye led all scorers with 10.
Texas kept the pressure on to start the second half with a three-point jumper by Gonzalez just 15 seconds in.
WVU improved its scoring in the third quarter with 15 points, seven of them scored by Quinerly. Even so, Texas extended its lead with 25 points in the quarter to make it 59-38.
The fourth quarter had a rough start for the team as Quinerly, the leading scorer, fouled out just under a minute in.
The Longhorns maintained control through the fourth quarter to finish the game 74-48.
Despite fouling out, the Mountaineers were led in scoring by Quinerly with 16. Texas’ Gonzalez led all scorers with 18.
The Mountaineers will play again on Wednesday, Feb. 22, as they will visit Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.