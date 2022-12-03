The West Virginia women’s basketball team defeated the Delaware State Hornets 63-47 at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, after a low-scoring defensive battle led to WVU solidifying its lead in the final quarter.
The Mountaineers (6-1) had a tough time putting away the Hornets at times throughout the game, but were able to pull away from Delaware State in the fourth quarter.
The first quarter was up and down for the Mountaineers, as they slowed down a bit offensively towards the end of the quarter.
Senior guard Madisen Smith led scoring in the first quarter with eight points, while Delaware State’s Denijsha Wilson scored all five points in the quarter for the Hornets.
The second quarter was stagnant for WVU, as DSU went on a 6-0 run in two minutes to cut the Mountaineers' lead down to two, 19-17.
The Hornets were able to keep up with West Virginia the entire period, with the halftime score at 26-22 in favor of the Mountaineers.
WVU struggled mightily at points in the third quarter, as they were actually trailing to the Hornets, 33-32 at one point. West Virginia was very inconsistent on offense, and had trouble creating good shot opportunities.
However, at the end of the quarter, the Mountaineers went on a 6-0 run in a minute and 17 seconds to take a nine point lead going into the fourth quarter.
West Virginia found their stride in the final quarter of play, going on a big run in the quarter to take a 16-point lead and also take control of the game.
Smith was dynamic for West Virginia on Saturday, getting a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds in 35 minutes on the floor. Smith was 9-for-18 from the field, and 6-for-12 from the 3-point line.
Delaware State’s leading scorer was guard Savannah Brooks, who had 12 points.
The Mountaineers have now won two straight and will go for three straight when they take on Robert Morris at home on Dec. 8. The game on Thursday is set to tip off at 7 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum, with streaming available on ESPN+.