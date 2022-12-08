The West Virginia women’s basketball team took a dominant win over Robert Morris on Thursday night, maintaining its undefeated record at the Coliseum in Morgantown after a 72-42 rout over the Colonials.
Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson led the Mountaineers to victory with 16 points on the night, followed by Jayla Hemingway, who recorded her first career double-double with 14 points with 11 rebounds on the night.
Fifth-year guard Madisen Smith controlled the first quarter for WVU, scoring seven points.
West Virginia (7-1) held Robert Morris (6-3, 1-1 Horizon) to just five points in the first quarter, with defensive efforts led by Hemingway and sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, each with three defensive rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter, the Mountaineers led 21-5, but Robert Morris closed the gap in the second quarter, outscoring the Mountaineers 16-11.
RMU’s sophomore guard Simone Morris and sophomore forward Phoenix Gedeon led the Colonials in their second quarter offense, putting up a combined 11 points.
A three-pointer by Watson gave West Virginia the momentum to maintain its lead heading into halftime. Despite being outscored by the Colonials, the Mountaineers led 32-21 at the buzzer.
Smith’s 1,000th career point came in the third quarter, making history as the 39th 1,000-point scorer in WVU women’s basketball history.
Fifth-year guard Danni Nichols also made history Thursday night as she broke 500 career field goals, playing for Western Illinois last season and now for the Mountaineers.
The Mountaineers ended the third quarter with a 54-29 lead over RMU. Quinerly dominated the Colonial defense with nine points in the third quarter.
West Virginia closed the game out in the fourth quarter and held the Colonials to 13 points in the final period. Watson dominated offensively for the Mountaineers in the fourth, leading the team with seven points.
After four quarters, West Virginia defeated Robert Morris in a 72-42 victory. This win lifts head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and the Mountaineers to a 7-1 record on the young season, as the Colonials drop to 6-3.
West Virginia takes on Penn State in its next matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11 in State College, Pennsylvania. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at the Bryce Jordan Center.