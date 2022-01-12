Behind a strong defensive performance and clutch free throws late, the West Virginia women’s basketball team was able to pick up their first Big 12 win of the year on Wednesday night, defeating Texas Tech 64-53, at the WVU Coliseum.
A fourth quarter where the Mountaineers (8-5, 1-2 Big 12) out scored Texas Tech (8-7, 1-3 Big 12) 19-7 helped the Mountaineers get their first Big 12 victory of the season.
Both teams started out slow on offense. After forward Yemiyah Morris took reverse hook shot on West Virginia’s first possession of the game, both teams would not score another basket until almost five minutes later when guard Madisen Smith made a layup in transition to put West Virginia ahead 4-0, with 4:53 left in the first quarter.
The remainder of the quarter was more of the same for both teams. Texas Tech shot 3-for-14 from the field in the first quarter, while West Virginia made 4-of-15 of their field goal attempts in the first quarter. The Mountaineers took a 9-8 lead into the second quarter and forced six Red Raider turnovers in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, West Virginia guard JJ Quinerly was able to find her footing from the field. Quinerly scored nine points in the quarter and went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. Four of Quinerly’s points came on back-to-back possessions. After she was able to make a layup in transition, she then had a steal and a wide open layup to put the Mountaineers ahead 20-13 and force a Texas Tech timeout.
In the first half West Virginia held Texas Tech’s leading scorer guard Vivian Gray who had been averaging 17.3 points per game to only five points, while also forcing 10 Red Raider turnovers to take a 29-22 lead into halftime. The Mountaineers shot 34.5% from the field in the first half and held Texas Tech to just 30% shooting from the field.
Texas Tech opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run fueled by guard Lexy Hightower. Hightower hit two three-pointers, to help put the Red Raiders ahead 32-29 and force a West Virginia timeout. Out of the timeout guard KK Deans made a contested layup to break the Red Raider run, but Gray came back on the other end and made a layup.
Deans continued to keep the Mountaineers in the game in the third quarter. With Texas Tech shooting 50% from the field in the third quarter and making 3-of-5 of their three-pointers, it was Deans who kept West Virginia within striking distance. Deans made two three-pointers in the quarter, finishing with eight points and keeping West Virginia down only one at the end of the third quarter.
The Mountaineers turned up the defensive pressure early in the fourth quarter, forcing four turnovers in the first 5:35 of the fourth quarter and using that to help them take a 51-48 lead. West Virginia’s defensive pursuit continued, as they forced a 30-second shot clock violation with 3:35 left, keeping their three point lead intact. Texas Tech cut the Mountaineer lead to two with 2:43 remaining after a Gray layup in transition.
West Virginia was able to close the door at the free throw line. Over the final 2:20, West Virginia went 12-of-14 from the free throw line, while holding Texas Tech to only seven points in the fourth quarter. The Mountaineers forced nine turnovers in the final quarter, helping them secure the 11-point victory.
West Virginia will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to Austin, Texas, to face the No. 13 Longhorns at 8 p.m.