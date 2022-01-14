The West Virginia women’s basketball team looks to build on its first conference win with another as it travels to take on No. 13 Texas on Saturday.
The Mountaineers (8-5, 1-2 Big 12) broke a two-game losing streak against Texas Tech on Wednesday, earning a 64-53 victory for their first Big 12 win of the season. Guards KK Deans and Madisen Smith both posted 15 points for West Virginia while freshman guard JJ Quinerly scored a career-high 11 points.
Texas (11-3, 1-2 Big 12) started the season off extremely strong but have had some trouble during the first couple conference games. Despite ranked wins over Stanford and Texas A&M, the Longhorns are coming off of back-to-back Big 12 losses against Texas Tech and Kansas.
Texas comes in with guard Aliyah Matharu leading the squad in scoring, averaging 15 points per contest, despite only starting five games this season and struggling to stay in games due to foul trouble. Matharu averages 47% shooting from the field. Guard Joanne Allen-Taylor averages 11 points per game, which is good for second on the team.
For the Mountaineers, Deans leads the team averaging 15 points per game. Forward Esmery Martinez is right behind her with 10.7 points and eight rebounds per contest. Smith is coming off two fantastic performances and will look to continue her solid play, with guard Jayla Hemingway and forward Kari Niblack also seeing significant time.
West Virginia will be looking to replicate a lot of aspects from its last game, but perhaps none more than its success from the free throw line. The Mountaineers shot 28 times from the charity stripe and scored 21 times while the Red Raiders only managed nine points from the line.
The Mountaineers swept Texas last year and will be looking to do the same with the first game between the two teams taking place in Austin. West Virginia has left Texas victorious in two of the previous three games at the Frank Erwin Center.
Fans can watch the action via Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. from Austin, TX.